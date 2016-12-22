Alex Trebek paid tribute to Jeopardy contestant Cindy Stowell, who died on December 5, one week before her appearance on the quiz show aired.

Stowell, who died at the age of 41 after battling cancer, appeared on six episodes of the show, winning a total of $105,803, before losing to another contestant on Wednesday, December 21.



"For the past six Jeopardy programs, you folks have been getting to know the talented champion Cindy Stowell," the show's host, Trebek, said in a taped segment at the end of Wednesday's episode. "Appearing on the show was the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition for that lady."

Watch Alex Trebek's @Jeopardy tribute to Cindy Stowell after her final appearance on the show tonight. Full story: https://t.co/02cUGoIP0g pic.twitter.com/Q9viHJjNQr — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) December 22, 2016

"What you did not know is that when we taped these programs with her a few weeks ago, she was suffering from stage IV cancer, and sadly, on December 5, Cindy Stowell passed away," he continued. "So from all of us here at Jeopardy, our sincere condolences to her family and her friends."

Courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

The science-content developer from Austin, Texas, taped her appearance on the long-running show back in August.



Stowell's boyfriend, Jason Hess, took to Twitter on December 5 to share a picture of her and Trebek.



"She was such a badass," he wrote, adding that "she was fighting a high-grade fever (which turned out to be a blood infection) and was on painkillers while taping."

Sam Scovill, who ended Stowell's winning run on Jeopardy on Wednesday, also paid tribute to his fierce competitor on Twitter and asked people to donate to the Cancer Research Institute in her memory. Stowell competed on the show with the intention of donating her winnings to cancer-related charities.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



