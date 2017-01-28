Though the event is open to the public, however, Todd warned that the space would likely not be able to accommodate the movie legends' legions of fans.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come, first seated basis,” he added. “There are no tickets, it is first come, first seated. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service.”

Todd was hit with a double tragedy in December when the Star Wars actress died at the age of 60 on December 27, after suffering a medical emergency while aboard a flight from London to L.A. His mother, Singin’ in the Rain star Reynolds, died one day later at the age of 84 after suffering a stroke.



The mother-daughter duo were extremely close and were buried together on January 6. Fisher's ashes were placed in a Prozac pill-shaped urn and buried alongside her mother’s body. (The actress and writer was famously open about her struggles with bipolar disorder, depression and mental health issues.)

"Carrie's favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill," Todd told Entertainment Tonight in January. "She loved it, and it was in her house, and [her daughter] Billie [Lourd] and I felt it was where she'd want to be. We couldn't find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that.”



