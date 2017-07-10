Best birthday ever! Harper Beckham’s 6th birthday party was fit for a princess, and it even featured an appearance by a real-life royal.

The birthday girl celebrated at Buckingham Palace on Monday, July 10. David and Victoria’s adorable daughter wore a blue princess gown for the occasion and was feted by several guests, including Princess Eugenie, 27.



The former soccer pro, 42, shared a shot of his daughter, her friends and the royal on his Instagram on July 10. “Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x,” he captioned the pic.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

In another shot of himself and Harper, David gushed: “Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x.”

Brothers Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo also wished Harper a happy birthday on their Instagrams. “Happy birthday to my little sister. Love you so much,” Brooklyn, 18, wrote.

“Dear Harper I can't believe it has been already 6 years you are such a big girl so to the best sister in the world I love you so much have a amazing day,” Romeo, 14, shared.

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for Burberry

Cruz, 12, added: “Happy birthday to the best sister in the world!!!!!!! I hope you have an amazing day. I love you so much.”

Harper’s fashion designer mom also shared a photo from a family celebration, saying: “Family day to celebrate Harpers birthday x We love u all so much x kisses.”

Our little birthday princess x Kisses 💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:51am PDT

This isn’t the Beckhams first time rubbing elbows with royals at the famed Palace. The former Spice Girl received a fashion award at Buckingham Palace from Prince William on April 19, and the power couple also attended the royal wedding of William and Kate Middleton in April 2011.

“Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum , Harper plus a few school friends... We were honored to be able to there,” Harper's famous father added on Instagram.

