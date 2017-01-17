An alcoholic opens up about her struggles, and reveals that she keeps bottles of vodka under her pillows on Intervention's Tuesday, January 17, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The A&E docuseries' preview clip features Diana, who drinks vodka constantly, taking as many as 25 shots per day. She is seen pouring her hard liquor of choice into small paper cups and sitting on the floor as she imbibes, at one point looking at herself in the mirror while intoxicated and appearing forlorn. "I used to be my parents' dream child," she tells the camera. "Now I'm nothing but an alcoholic."



"When I get buzzed, I'm just happy, and I don't have to think about the pain, frustrations, anything that I was upset about — that would take that pain away," she continues. One scene shows her finding a full bottle of vodka behind her pillow and exclaiming, "Merry Christmas!"



Diana's father shares his grief at his daughter's bleak path: "Diana drinks day and night — she hides vodka bottles all over the place. It saddens me incredibly so to see your daughter drunk and staggering. She doesn't care about herself anymore."



"She's turned out to be this disheveled person, doesn't bathe — it's terrible," he continues. "I'm thinking, How worse can it get? But if Diana continues to spiral downward, I don't know how much time she has left."



Diana's mother says in a testimonial, "I look back and I try to find, where did we go wrong? I don't know what we could have done differently."



Watch the difficult clip above. Intervention airs on A&E Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

