We’ve found the purr-fect new reality show for you! Keeping Up With the Kattarshians broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from an Icelandic cat adoption center.



nutiminn.is

The show features four orphan kittens that sleep and play in an oversized dollhouse. Viewers can watch the cats – Guðni, Ronja, Bríet and Stubbur – through GoPro cameras hidden throughout the KUWTK home.

nutiminn.is

What began as a way of finding the kittens permanent homes has become a new internet sensation. The show’s producer, Inga Lind Karlsdottir told Vice Media’s Broadly Channel that the success of the show came as a shock. “I thought it was a cute idea,” she said. “But I never thought it would go so big.”

nutiminn.is

The livestream, which aired for the first time last week, took over a year to put together. Karlsdottir said it took so long because the production team wanted all the animal welfare authorities to approve it before they moved forward. “And here we are, a year later, with the first reality TV show starring kittens. All the people who were laughing then aren’t now,” she said.

All four of the original kittens have already been adopted thanks to the show’s immediate internet fame. Fans can expect a new litter to move into the Kattarshian home early next week.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

