Kim Kardashian shared more adorable family photos of her son Saint West on Instagram on Wednesday, January 11. The reality star posted a sweet pic of Saint, who turned one on December 5, as he admired a miniature pony at what appeared to be a birthday party.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also posted a photo of Saint wearing a red track suit and crawling on the floor, with his famous parents in the background. The image is one of a new photo series by Kardashian’s husband Kanye West’s creative director, Eli Russell Linnetz, which Kardashian has been sharing with fans on social media and her paid app.

“Kim is obsessed,” the insider tells Us of the striking photos, which share the same flashback, filtered style. “She loves the way they look.” Earlier on Wednesday, the E! star, 36, also shared a photo from the series showing ‘Fade’ rapper West examining her booty. “He always has my back,” she captioned the cheeky photo, adding a winking emoji.

Kardashian has been gradually making her return to the public eye after her terrifying armed robbery in Paris in early October. Authorities have been making progress on the case, and arrested 17 suspects in connection with the heist on Tuesday. On Wednesday, French TV network TF1/LCI reported some of the suspects have confessed to their role in the jewel heist, which saw thieves break into the 36-year-old's hotel room, tie her up and escape with an estimated $10 million in jewelry.

The KUWTK star was also seen jetting out of LAX with Scott Disick on Wednesday, wearing her new lip ring and heading to Dubai. “Kim is in a good place,” an insider tells Us. “She’s fully back now.”



Kardashian first made her return to Twitter and Instagram last week, telling fans she missed them, after taking a three-month social media hiatus following her traumatic robbery.

