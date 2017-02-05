Mommy’s favorite red carpet dates. Mariah Carey showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of The Lego Batman Movie on Saturday, February 4, with her 5-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe on hand.



The “I Don’t” singer stunned in a sequined blue-and-green Gucci bomber jacket, jeans and dark shades, while her little ones got all decked out for the fun fête. Monroe wore a rose-print dress and matching headband, while Moroccan rocked a tiny tux. (Carey shares the twins with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.)

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

In The Lego Batman Movie, Carey voices Mayor McCaskill alongside costars like Will Arnett, Jenny Slate, Zach Galifianakis and Rosario Dawson.



On our way to the #LEGOBatmanMovie premiere. See you soon! 😘❤🎬 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

“On our way to the #LEGOBatmanMovie premiere. See you soon! 😘❤🎬,” the proud mama captioned a picture of herself and Monroe in the backseat of a car. In another image the pop icon posted to Instagram, she smiles from her seat after the premiere. “Leaving the #LEGOBatmanMovie premiere...listening to #IDONT pon de car. 🔥🎶💍😘🎬,” she captioned the photo.



On Friday, the “We Belong Together” songstress released the sultry music video for her new hit, “I Don’t,” a pointed ode to her failed relationship with ex-fiancé James Packer. In the video, the pop diva at one point dons a sexy red cutout gown and flings a wedding dress over a fire pit and watches it burn.



“’Cause when you love someone / You just don't treat them bad / You messed up all we had / Probably think I'm coming back, but I don’t,” she sings as the gown goes up in flames.



As previously reported, Carey and Australian billionaire Packer called off their engagement this past October after getting into an explosive fight during a vacation in Greece. During the finale of her E! docuseries Mariah’s World, the singer revealed that breaking up with Packer felt “like a weight has been lifted.”



