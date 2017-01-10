Editor's Picks

George Clooney Takes Sides in Streep vs. Trump Drama

Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds' Causes of Death Revealed

Eva Mendes Gives Nod to Ryan Gosling’s Sweet Golden Globes Speech

Jamie Foxx Nurses Eye After Reports He Was Attacked at a Restaurant

'Bachelor': Nick Holds Corinne's Naked Boobs, Cuts a Woman on Group Date

Neil Patrick Harris Splits His Pants During Epic Broadway Riff-Off With James Corden

Who Is 'Bachelor' Villain Corinne Olympios? 5 Things to Know

Bachelor's Corinne Strips Down, Nick Confronts Liz: Twitter Reacts

PICS

Milo Ventimiglia's Hotness Evolution

Milo Ventimiglia's Hotness Evolution
13

From high school bad boy to veritable DILF, Milo Ventimiglia has been steaming up our screens for more than a decade. And he’s only gotten hotter with age! Join Us as we look back at his transformation through the years.

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Milo Ventimiglia