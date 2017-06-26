Taraji P. Henson isn’t one to shy away from a drastic look. The 46-year-old actress, who chopped her natural hair into a sleek bob in January, is now rocking a dramatic new cut. In an interview with Refinery29, Henson’s hairstylist, Tym Wallace, revealed what inspired the big change and more.

According to Wallace, Henson had been growing out an undercut and was loving how her curls looked at the time of the initial haircut. The actress approached the stylist and said, “If we’re going to cut it, we’re going to cut it all.”

And that they did. Wallace explained that Henson took the chop "like the badass that she is.” He added: "She fell in love. She felt so free and liberated. Two or three days later, we went ahead and colored it.”

Last week, the Curious Case of Benjamin Button actress posted a snapshot of an even newer ‘do, which appears to be cropped at the sides and curly at the top. "It's been a minute. She's been busy AF!!!” she wrote on Friday, June 23.

It's been a minute. She's been busy AF!!! 👀💇🏾💋💋💋 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Clearly, the Golden Globe winner isn’t afraid to mix things up. “She's showing that she's all for the black girl magic — showing these young black girls that you are not defined by what society paints as beautiful when it comes to a black woman and her hair,” he said.

As for the women who don’t yet have the courage to make the big hack like Henson, Wallace has these words of encouragement, “It's hair! It will grow back. It's not the end of the world. Go for it!”

