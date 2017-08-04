Net-A-Porter Launches On-the-Go Kits: Details

Summer is winding down and Net-A-Porter wants us all to be prepared for the pace of life to quicken once more — particularly when it comes to beauty products. The beauty experts at Net-a-Porter have curated the On-the-Go Beauty Kit, complete with 19 beauty essentials including skincare, haircare and makeup inside a cosmetic case to fulfill all of your grooming needs while you are out and about. The kit also comes along with the August issue of PORTER magazine.

The skincare products in the kit include Allies of Skin Face mist, Lanolips Intense Hand Cream, Mio Skincare Clean Slate Workout Wipe, Verso Reviving Eye Mask, Rodin Luxury Face Oil and Make Beauty Face Gloss.

As far as makeup, the kit also includes Charlotte Tilbury Mini KISSING Lipstick in Penelope Pink, Eyeko Mini Brow Gel, Oribe Lip Balm, Edward Bess Defining Eyeliner, Hourglass Deluxe Veil Primer, Beauty Blender Blotterazzi, Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Mini Mascara, Kat Burki PH+ Enzyme Essence Mini, Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentré, and an Ilia Iluminator in Polka Dots and Moonbeams.

Also included in the kit are two haircare products: Balmain Paris Silk Hair Perfume and Oribe Swept Up Volume Powder Spray.

Whether you have a packed schedule or just need some goods to keep yourself polished throughout your busy day, this curation of products has all of your grooming needs covered.

The Net-A-Porter On-the-Go Beauty Kit retails for $98.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!