Mireya Acierto/GC Images

Zendaya may only be 20 years old but she has the red carpet beauty expertise of a woman way beyond her years. The CoverGirl spokesmodel is known for doing her own makeup before major events and always stun in her DIY looks — so when she shares her secrets to a flawless glow, Stylish is all over it!



The teen superstar took to her app and website to explain the clever beauty hack that makes her look natural, even when wearing a ton of base. "Every time I hit the red carpet it doesn't look like I'm wearing a lot of makeup, but trust and believe honey, it's caked!" the superstar wrote.

And the clever beauty trick is totally unexpected! Zendaya spilled that to make her skin look luminous and dewy, she combines CoverGirl’s Katy Kat Pearl Eyeshadow and Highlighter($9) and the Queen Collection CC Cream for Dark Skin ($8). A complexion perfecting secret that costs less than $20? We're into it!



To prove just how effective her product cocktailing is, Zendaya even looked back at old photos from 2012 where you can see a white cast and obvious presence of foundation. Flash forward five years, her apparent trial and error is clear, but the “Replay” singer has the no-makeup makeup look down.



Tell Us: Would you try Zendaya’s foundation secret?



