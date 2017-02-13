Who needs a trophy? Before the top Grammys 2017 awards were handed out, five stars nabbed top honors for their red carpet looks. See Us Weekly’s picks in the video above!

Jennifer Lopez — presenting at the February 12 show inside Los Angeles’ Staples Center — opted for the night’s biggest fashion trend: the sexy keyhole neckline. “It’s just like a lavender, orchid confection,” she said of her Ralph & Russo Couture gown.

Carrie Underwood, up for Best Country Solo Performance, also adopted the look, draping her figure in a scarlet, beaded Elie Madi dress, topped off with Nigaam earrings.



Meanwhile, Heidi Klum chose to showcase a different asset, her famous legs. The model and mom of four donned a super short, metallic Philipp Plein mini with matching silver Stuart Weitzman platforms. (Posting a photo of the look to her Instagram, she wrote, “This is so exciting.”)

Top nominee Adele (she received five nods for her record breaking album, 25) changed things up from her go-to shade of black. Instead of the neutral, the Brit chose a checkerboard-designed Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown embroidered with lace and Swarovski crystals. Completing the look: the label’s green satin pumps studded with more Swarovski crystals.



Demi Lovato also sparkled in her pick, a Julien Macdonald gown with peekaboo cutout. (She accessorized with David Yurman jewels and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.)



But what shone most was her excitement over receiving a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album for her fifth disc, Confident. Asked her reaction during the E! preshow, the singer admitted, “I can’t say it on TV!” before gushing about how personal the album was: “I wanted it to be something that sounded older and embraced all that I’ve been through and I feel like I accomplished that with this album.”

