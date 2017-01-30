Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT

A true family affair! Instead of boyfriends, girlfriends or spouses, celebrities including Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst chose to bring their siblings to the 2017 SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 29.

Stone, who won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land, walked the red carpet with her 26-year-old brother, Spencer Stone. “I’m taking it all in,” he told Giuliana Rancic of E! News. “We keep it in the family,” Emma, 28 (who wore a lace and floral-embroidered Alexander McQueen gown), added. And she’s not joking — Spencer was also Emma’s date for the Golden Globes earlier this month. He might even be her good luck charm, as she also won Best Actress Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for La La Land at that ceremony, as well.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Another brother on the red carpet belonged to Kirsten Dunst. The Hidden Figures actress, 34, showed up with her younger sibling, Christian. And, as it happens, she chose another Christian — Christian Dior — as her dress designer, wearing an ivory semi-sheer, corseted gown from the iconic brand. She accessorized her dress with a stunning Fred Leighton statement necklace and an oval-shaped diamond ring — possibly her engagement ring from her fiancé, her Fargo costar Jesse Plemons, who wasn’t present at the event.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT

The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco (who picked a Marchesa gown covered in rainbow tulle) gave a sweet shoutout to her sister, Briana, after the show. “Thank you sidder for being my gorgeous date!!!!!!” the Instagrammed.

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine

While most of the celebs’ siblings are private citizens, Raini and Rico Rodriguez both brought star power to the carpet. Modern Family’s Rico, whose show was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, walked arm in arm with his sister, Raini, who has a role in Disney’s Austin & Ally series.



