A vision in red! Duchess Kate joined her husband, Prince William, at the Wales versus France Six Nations rugby match on Saturday, March 18, in Paris, wearing a stunning cherry-red coat.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, modeled the double-breasted Carolina Herrera piece in the swoonworthy shade while her husband happily cheered their home team — the Welsh — by her side. It was William's first engagement as the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, a role he recently took over from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty

The game was just one of many activities scheduled for the royal couple while visiting France. They visited Les Invalides military hospital, the Musée d’Orsay and the Eiffel Tower, where they played a rugby match of their own with French children.



Though technically a duchess, Kate is the queen of recycling her wardrobe. The mom of Charlotte, 22 months, and George, 3, wore the same double-breasted coat in Yukon on the royal tour of Canada in September 2016. While Kate layered a black turtle neck to stay warm this time around, she paired her red coat with a pair of burgundy leather pumps by Tod’s in 2016.

Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage

Unfortunately Kate’s coat is sold out, but the good news is you don’t have to be a royal to rock a cherry-red coat! Scroll down for three more red jackets, all of which are a bit lighter and thus, perfect for spring.

‘Scarpa’ Hooded Single Breasted Trench Coat ($129.90, shop.nordstrom.com)

Ruffle Crop Jacket ($85, shop.nordstrom.com)

Petite Campbell blazer in bi-stretch cotton ($178, jcrew.com)

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!