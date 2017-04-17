6 Ways To Help You Recover From Coachella

And that’s a wrap on weekend one. As festivalgoers head out of Indio, California, exhausted from three days of Lady Gaga, curated outfits and dry heat, they are in need of some serious rest and relaxation. Us Weekly has six things for Coachella-goers to do once they’re back home to recover from the intense three-day festival before the fun resumes this weekend for the second round.



Courtesy of Jamba Juice

1. Hydrate with a healthy juice

Replenish your body with a smoothie from Jamba Juice. Their just-launched beverages concocted by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak are healthy and delicious and include great flavors like PB 'N Jealous. (Average price $6.53, Jamba Juice)

Courtesy of Lazypants

2. Slip into something a little more comfortable

Trade your festival style for something cozy, like these trendy-but-so-comfy sweats from Lazypants. (Starting at $89, Shop Lazypants)



3. Treat yourself to a massage

Any massage will be a gift to your exhausted body, but to maintain the festival aesthetic, head to The NOW (locations throughout Los Angeles) for a table or seated massage that will leave you feeling refreshed all over. Festival attendees Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Lea Michele have all gotten pampered at The NOW's Instagram-worthy spaces. (Starting at $35, The NOW Massage)

Courtesy of Kim Vo

4. Replenish your hair

Celebrity stylist Kim Vo tells Us Weekly, "Just like your body, your hair needs moisture too. So, when you are spending lots of time in the sun and having fun, you have to moisturize your hair just like you would hydrate your body!" He recommends the Kim Vo Moisturizing Masque. ($45, Kim Vo Salon in Beverly Hills)



Courtesy of Orly

5. Swap your festival nails out

Remove your wild manicure and replace it with a slightly more conservative look from Orly’s new Coastal Crush collection. ($8.50 per bottle, Orly Beauty)

Courtesy of The Beverly Hilton

6. Get a facial

The hot sun and dry desert air aren’t ideal conditions for your skin. Get your skin back to glowing with a facial like The Beverly Hilton’s Red Carpet Ready Facial. Available at the hotel’s Aqua Star BABOR Beauty Spa, the treatment will leave you with a dewy complexion. Fans of Doctor Babor products include Chloë Grace Moretz and Mindy Kaling. ($195 for an 80-minute treatment)