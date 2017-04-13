Are you ready? If you’re finishing up your Coachella packing, or planning on heading to another music festival in the next few months, there are a few things you have to bring to thrive through the heat and exhaustion.

Us Weekly has you covered with everything from hydration to the ultimate Instagram post. Scroll down to see seven products that are essential in your Coachella suitcase.

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

No better way to stay hydrated in the Indio, California sun than with a refreshing (and delicious) beverage. ($5 for 16 oz, Fresh Direct)



Courtesy of Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

SALT. Sunglasses

Protect your eyes from the harsh sun, and hide the inevitable bags under your eyes, with these trendy frames. (Starting at $400, Salt Optics)



Courtesy of SALT. Optics

Kind Bars

A healthy grab and go snack, like a Raspberry Cashew Chia bar, is a must to last through the long days so you can stay up to listen to Lady Gaga's set. These bars are full of nuts, fruits, and whole grains and a perfect way to fuel you through the late night concerts. ($14 for 12, Amazon)



Courtesy of Kind Bars

Polaroid Snap Touch Camera

Surviving Coachella won’t matter if you can’t document it and share your photos with the world with some flair. This camera will allow you to instantly print photos so you can creatively share them with your followers (and take them home too!). ($180, Amazon)



Courtesy of Polaroid

Coobie Bra

These seamless bras are comfy — but most importantly at a festival, they’re colorful and fun. (Starting at $20, Shop Coobie)



Courtesy of Coobie Bra

PreHeels

If you’re wearing any new shoes, better watch out for blisters. Make sure to spray this on your feet for an invisible barrier that will protect your soles all day long. ($15, PreHeels)

Courtesy of PreHeels

Suck It Up Drink Bottle

Stay hydrated with this adorable water bottle from Cotton On. ($13, Cotton On)

