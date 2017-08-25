Steve Granitz/WireImage

Aaliyah was one in a million and in honor of that fact, she's finally getting her very own MAC collection. The R&B singer, who tragically passed away in a plane crash at age 22, has long been a fan-favorite request for the beauty brand — and the social media outpouring has worked! Aaliyah for MAC is set to launch in summer 2018.



Unfortunately, details of the collection beyond the announcement have yet to be released, but this news comes on the heels of yet another posthumous collection, MAC x Selena, which was released in late 2016. The Selena Quintanilla-inspired capsule of lipsticks, blushes and shadows were so successful that they sold out immediately after the launch and were restocked because of high demand. It wouldn’t surprise Us if the same thing happened with Aaliyah for MAC — especially because both collections are the direct result of fans championing the idea on social media.



Other MAC lines to keep an eye out for: a new collection of nude lipsticks with Nicki Minaj and yet another Viva Glam collaboration with Taraji P. Henson.



As soon as we get more details on the on the R&B-inspired collaboration, we'll report back with details!



