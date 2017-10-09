Guy Aroch/YSL

Adam Levine has a brand new gig and it is c-h-i-c. The Maroon 5 front man was announced as the face of the latest men’s fragrance launch from YSL: Y.



YSL

Levine is a multi-faceted entertainer, actor and host making him a perfect pairing for the new scent’s innovative spirit and creative style. The Voice judge is known for his daring and trendy style and has rocked bleached blonde hair with dark roots as well as one of the most eclectic assortments of tattoos in Hollywood. The thread of continuity? No matter his look, Levine is always cool and never contrived.



Y by YSL is a fresh masculine fragrance with notes of sage, bergamot and ginger. It's a scent that lingers — perfect for the man who like to make a statement.



Levine remarked on his joining the brand in a statement. “I’m psyched to be collaborating with YSL Beauty, a brand which has always appealed to me for its standout style and groundbreaking imagery. As a musician, I relate to the raw passion and strong sense of individuality of YSL; and being a part of the story of Y is exciting to me - it is not the story of one man, but of a whole creative generation. I’m excited to develop our relationship and see where it will lead.”

Alexandra Choueiri, President of International Designer Collections at L’Oréal USA, commented on Levine’s new role in a statement as well. “Adam Levine is the perfect fit for the brand and what our new fragrance Y represents. A star of the music world, a familiar face on our screens, a true talent, he brings a new dimension to YSL Beauty,” she said.



This isn’t the first exciting announcement that the rocker has made recently, either. It was recently revealed that his wife, Victoria’s Secret angel Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with their second child. The couple welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose Levine, in September 2016.

