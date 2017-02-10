Hello! Like most fans I can’t wait to see Adele at the Grammy Awards on February 12, the glitzy gown, those lush blonde locks, that soulful and sultry voice! But more than anything else, I look forward to taking in those magnificent cat eyes, the 28-year-old singer’s trademark look that makes all of us glam girls want to wrestle with a liquid eyeliner and attempt to paint a straight line over and over again. Thankfully, with a little help from a friend, I learned it’s really not that hard to get Adele’s look after all. Just watch the video above!



Karwai Tang/WireImage

Stylish tapped celebrity makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor (he’s major; his clients include supermodel Jourdan Dunn and SNL’s Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zamata) to teach us his pro tricks for getting a perfectly lined cat eye every time. He came armed with an amazing angled eyeliner (a sneak peak of Maybelline’s Curvitude, which is coming out soon; until then, try the brand’s Eyestudio Master Precise Liquid Liner, $8) and gave us step-by-step instructions.



The best news? We know that not every eye is shaped the same — so Sotomayor demonstrated his tried-and-true technique on two lucky models with totally different facial structures. Watch the video above then D.I.Y. on your own at home.





