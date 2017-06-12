Adrienne C. Moore: What's in My Bag?

When Adrienne C. Moore needs words of wisdom, she reaches into her Henri Bendel bag for Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet. "It's inspiring," says the star of Netflix's Orange Is the New Black (returning June 9). "I hit my thirties and felt I had to start being profound." The actress, 36, shows Us more.

MOUTHING OFF

"Lipsticks are like socks. I put lipstick on before any other makeup. I use MAC's Chestnut lip liner and sometimes I mix two or three shades together."

THE WRITE STUFF

"I got a pouch at Chelsea Market in NYC that says 'Art Is More Important Than Math'. It has pencils and a highlighter. I always have to sign something or highlight a script."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

KEEPING IT CLEAN

"I clip hand sanitizer to my purse. I used to be a babysitter back in the day, so I got germaphobic."

SLEEP SUPPORT

"I have a Bucky eye mask. My friend got me into them because they don't smash against your eyes. They look like little A-cup bras!"

DREAM CATCHER

"Last year, [actress] Cush Jumbo gave me this tiny notebook that says 'Big Ideas.' Inside she wrote, "Dear A, because you never know when one will hit."

Also in Moore's Henri Bendel bag: Ideal of Sweden black wallet phone case, pearl studs earrings, Jabra wireless ear buds, Black Sony over the ear headphones, Oakley sunglasses, Laura Mercier foundation powder, Maybelline mascara, MAC "Flat Out Fabulous" lipstick, Lara Bars, cash, carabiner clip, Spearmint Orbit gum, passport, nail polish, nail clipper, black Moleskine journal.



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.