She’s blooming! Amal Clooney picked a floral flock for a Monday, January 9, date night with George Clooney. For a screening of the Netflix documentary The White Helmets, the lawyer, 38, stunned in a black Dolce & Gabbana short-sleeved shift sprinkled with an assortment of white, pink and orange roses. To combat the chill, she teamed the piece with a pair of black tights styled with black booties. The human-rights activist wore her dark hair loose and picked a berry lip.

At the screening of the 40-minute documentary about Syrian civil-defense rescue workers, George, 55, spoke to Us Weekly about the project, which he plans to turn into a feature-length film. "We bought the rights to it, and we're going to make a movie. Look, movies take a while, and you gotta have a story," he revealed. “So we're going to work on the script and we're going to figure it out."



He also opened up about stateside affairs, including Donald Trump’s impending presidency. “We have to hope he can do a decent job, because when the President of the United States fails, really terrible things happen,” the Hail, Caesar! actor said. “We've been very lucky as a country most of the time. I think we're going to be a little unlucky now, but I hope for the best. Look: I didn't vote for him, I don't support him and I don't think he's the right choice. But we have to hope that he doesn't destroy everything."

And regarding Meryl Streep’s speech at the 2017 Golden Globes, where she criticized the former Celebrity Apprentice host, Clooney offered this opinion: “It is her right, as much as it's everyone else's right to say she can't say it. You can't demand freedom of speech and then say, 'But don't say bad things about me,' right? I'm doing this interview right now and there will be a billion people on Twitter who'll go, 'Shut the f--k up, dude.'"

