Hot mama! In case you missed it, new mom Amal Clooney is taking her post-baby style to the next level. First, she re-invented polka dots, taking them to heights with sheer embellishments and lingerie-inspired corsetry for a date night in Venice. And now, Clooney has taken classic Hollywood screen siren makeup and given it a 2017 update.



The human rights attorney, 39, stepped out with her actor and activist hubby, George Clooney, for the premiere of his new film Suburbicon at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, September 2 and her look? Let’s call it a breathtaking mix of modern colors, classic silhouettes and just the right amount of remixed glamour. Clooney looked positively ethereal in a lilac Atelier Versace gown with a grecian-inspired bodice and a streak of millennial pink in the skirt. The new mom even changed her standard ‘do by wearing a faux bob with antique gold makeup that will surely inspire your next big-night-out beauty look.



Clooney’s makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury created the look utilizing mostly cream formulas. To start, Tilbury prepped Clooney’s skin with a Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask to reduce wrinkles, smooth, brighten, lift and hydrate the skin. Once her complexion was prepped, Tilbury then perfected Clooney’s skin with Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation (mixing shade 5 and shade 7) for a smooth and poreless base.

Though Clooney arguably has some of the best cheekbones in Hollywood, Tilbury further enhanced the new mom’s enviable bone structure with the new Hollywood Contour Wand and Hollywood Light Wand, creating a soft contour and subtle luminosity. Charlotte Tilbury Beach Sticks in Moonbeach, Las Salinas and Formentera were blended onto the apples of Clooney’s cheeks to give her a light, happy flush.

Instead of opting for a classic gold shade on Clooney’s lids, Tilbury applied a wash of oyster gold cream eyeshadow (Eyes to Mesmerize in the shade Marie Antoinette) for a dreamy sheen that made her deep brown eyes pop.



Keeping Clooney’s look fresh and relevant, however, was her lipstick. Instead of a vintage-inspired red lip, she rocked a gorgeous and modern pinky-berry pout (which Stylish is all about for fall, by the way). How do you get Amal’s custom blended subtly sexy lip for yourself? Simply mix together Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipsticks Love Liberty (a classic berry) and The Queen (balmoral pink).



