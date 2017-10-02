David Livingston/Getty Images

Wigging out! Amber Rose, once known for her signature platinum buzz cut, has not been shy when it comes to experimenting with her hair. The 33 year-old has been seen out and about lately rocking a variety of colors and styles, including a glamorous look at the VMAs, but it turns out the Dancing With the Stars alum doesn't love everything about being a haircut and color chameleon.

"They're (wigs) not comfortable and I'm not used to them," she revealed to Stylish at the Third Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk in Downtown L.A. "I kind of wanted to have the whole superhero vibe with my hair today and it's fun."

J. Countess/FilmMagic

As for the rest of her look, she says, "I'm willing to be here in a superhero Captain Save-A-Hoe outfit to be controversial and bring awareness to what's really going on. I think as females in general we get treated unfairly. I’ve experienced it firsthand, I still do, but I’m willing to take the punches for women."

David Livingston/Getty Images

Rose continued, "SlutWalk is a day where you can be whoever you want to be and be comfortable in that."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

While she recently rocked a long brunette wig to the 2017 MTV VMA's she explained, "I always wanted to be a blonde my entire life. I love blonde hair, so that was pretty easy for me to decide."

No matter what hair she is sporting, Rose's boyfriend 21 Savage is right by her side. "He’s here and he’s supporting me. He loves everything that I do," she said. "I continue to educate him every day and his team and his friends. They’re really absorbing the knowledge and they’re all here today," she told Stylish.

