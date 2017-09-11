Ever wonder what kind of treasures are packed into a supermodel's closet? Vogue is venturing to find out in its series in collaboration with Condé Nast Entertainment, Supermodel Closets — and Stylish scored your exclusive first look at the new trailer. Watch the video above!

The newest episode, launching Tuesday, September 12, will take a peek inside Amber Valletta's stash. Check out the photos below for a sneak peek of what's inside!

Courtesy Gregory Brouillette for Vogue

Stylish recently chatted with Julina Tatlock, who produced the series, for more deets on what it's like to wander through the wardrobes of names such as Cindy Crawford and Kendall Jenner.



"When we shoot the series the models are almost always alone with the camera," she said, "so when Kendall's showing you her closet — everything from the boots that Kanye [West] gave her to her Met Gala dress — it's really intimate; you're alone with her."



Courtesy Gregory Brouillette for Vogue

What has surprised her the most? "I find bags the most bizarre," noted Tatlock. "Fancy, really expensive designer water bottle bags, fuzzy creature bags, embroidered handbags that are really works of art. Few of them are practical and all of them are unusual!"

She also knows exactly who she would trade closets with, if she could: "Kendall. She doesn't just have her "pieces" for the runway and fashion shoots but also her clothes for every day. Every day is a new outfit that reflects her mood. She makes high fashion seem so personal! Vintage tees and designer pants, walls and walls of heels and sneakers — she wears them all."

