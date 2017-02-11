Anika Noni Rose Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Anika Noni Rose isn't interested in change. "My friends are always saying, 'Anika, get a wallet,'" says the star of BET's The Quad (Wednesdays, 10 p.m.). "I don't really have one. I have a tiny brown leather thing. That's where I stuff my money and debit cards." The Connecticut native, 44, shows Us Weekly the essentials in her Roots carryall.

A BIRD IN THE HAND

"My keys are on this little owl chain that I got from Bed Bath & Beyond. Its eyes light up and it says 'Hoo!' It's so kitschy and fabulous, and all the toddlers in my life are mesmerized by it."

ON THE SAME PAGE



"I recently read Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson. It's so beautiful and lyrically written. You feel like you really took the journey with these people."

Shana Novak





SNIFFING AROUND

"You should always carry Neosporin. Not only can it deal with any little cut, but if you put a little but in your nose before you travel, you're less likely to catch a cold."





RAPID RELIEF

"It's very dry in the winter, so one thing that I have at all times is Bulgarian Rose Oil by Sphatika. It is a life-saver. It's my dream to do a rose beauty line."

ALL TIED UP

"I always have hair elastics. I'll buy a pack of 10, lose eight and then have two for six months."

Also in Rose's tote: a Kindle, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Leven Rose Water, La Mer lip balm, Eucerin Intensive Repair, Neutrogena Norwegian Hand Cream, Urban Decay Perversion Mascara, L'Oreal Infallible Heaven Eyeshadow in Amber Rush, SCUNCI hair ties, Maybelline Color Sensational in Orchid Ecstasy and Hot Plum, Duane Reade card, Argo Tea card, Barnes & Noble card, compression stockings ,Lucas de Staël glasses, Lingua Nigra earrings.

