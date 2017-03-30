Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Second time's a (continued) charm! Following in the footsteps of Emma Watson, Anne Hathaway has committed to exclusively wearing sustainable fashion on her press tour for The Colossal.

The 34-year-old Oscar-winning actress' stylist, Penny Lovell, announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday, March 28. Captioning a video of Hathaway spinning around in a long-sleeved LBD, Lovell wrote, "Repost from @annehathaway wearing a $20 Rosebowl flea market dress. Let's do this @sheiscolossal press day (with @louboutinworld pumps and @plattboutiquejewelry jewels) #annehathaway ❤ (All of her choices for this tour are sustainable and will be either vintage pieces or archival runway looks)."

Sneak peak of @annehathaway before the NY premiere of #Colossal @sheiscolossal tonight wearing archival @armani Prive from the 2006 Spring collection. All of her choices for this tour are sustainable and will be either vintage pieces or archival runway looks. Gorgeous glam @hairbyadir @jameskaliardos 🙌🏼 A post shared by Penny Lovell (@pennylovellstylist) on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Lovell, who also works with Bella Heathcote and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, followed the post with a series of snaps featuring Hathaway's second sustainable look of the day — a vintage Armani Privé dress with a sculptural neckline and a low back. She captioned the second pic, "Gorgeous Annie."

Earlier this year, Watson completed her entire Beauty and the Beast press tour wearing sustainable fashions. She even launched an Instagram account, @the_press_tour, to document the green details of each of her ensembles (including a true yellow Belle dress by Dior).

And it was more than just the clothes. The Harry Potter alum, 26, also stuck to organic beauty products for the tour — and she's not the only one. Vanessa Hudgens, Lauren Conrad and Chrissy Teigen have all shared that they've been turning to healthier organic makeup by brands like Inika, Decleor and Tarte.

