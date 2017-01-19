Courtesy Hugo Boss

Sorry, sisters: There’s a new top model in the Hadid household! After months of teasing, the official images from Anwar Hadid’s Hugo Boss campaign have finally dropped. Gigi and Bella’s baby brother, 17, is the star of the menswear brand’s spring 2017 photo shoot with photographer Harley Weir.



Mom Yolanda Foster first gave fans a sneak peek of the project in a June 17 Instagram video. The teen gave his best Blue Steel for the camera, rocking a plain black tee with “Hugo” printed across the front, skinny black pants and sneakers. But for his most recent shoot, Anwar appeared in three dressier styles: a short-sleeved navy blue pajama-style shirt and pants; a luxe-looking ivory crew-neck sweater; and a gray T-shirt and dark jacket. According to Grazia Daily, the campaign was shot in a California desert — a likely setting, as he grew up in Malibu.

Courtesy Hugo Boss

Last summer, Anwar made his runway debut at the Moschino Resort show alongside Presley Gerber. And in May, he appeared on cover of the June-July 2016 issue of Teen Vogue, where he discussed his rising career.

“I try not to think about anyone’s expectations but rather focus on always doing my personal best,” the IMG Models signee said. “Modeling was never a thought in my mind growing up, but my mom felt it was important for me to be open to business opportunities and expand my horizons. I’m excited to go for it!”

