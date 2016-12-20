My Christmas 🎁❤️ #mcm A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:00pm PST

We know what list she’s on! Ariel Winter cuddled up to her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, in a cheeky Instagram post she shared on Monday, December 19.

The Modern Family actress, 18, gazed at the Aftermath star, who looked dapper in a black suit, tie and Santa Claus hat printed with “Naughty” on the furry brim. “My Christmas 🎁❤️ #mcm,” she captioned the sexy snap. Not to be outdone, Winter tucked her black lob in a platinum blonde wig with straight, brow-skimming bangs to compliment her Trashy Lingerie red glittering bustier, fur-trimmed red velvet shrug and mini skirt, also trimmed in fur. A pair of silver open-toed sandals finished off her holiday-inspired look.

The teenager wore the same outfit in a December 9 Instagram post, tagging her glam squad: hairstylist Jonathan Colombini and makeup artist Kip Zachary. “Santa baby...🍭🎁,” she wrote.

Winter and Meaden, 29, made their red carpet debut at the Trevor Project’s TrevorLive Los Angeles 2016 fundraiser on Sunday, December 4, after being first linked together in November.

Santa baby...🍭🎁 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 9, 2016 at 3:46pm PST

“We all deserve to be happy and live our own lives the way we want to with the people we want to!” she wrote in a post on November 28, seemingly addressing the rumors surrounding her dating life. “We all deserve love and support — it's what we need.”



The actress’ relationship with Meaden is her first since ending things with Laurent Claude Gaudette in June, after two years of dating. After fans thought she was seeing longtime friend Sterling Beaumon, Winter squashed that speculation with a September 3 tweet: “Everyone thinking I’m taken when I’m just over here like hi I’m single AF.”

