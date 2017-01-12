HEDO/AKM-GSI

Lacy lady! Ariel Winter donned a sheer lace top tucked into a pair of barely-there denim shorts for a night out at Beverly Hills’ Peppermint Club on Tuesday, January 10.

The Modern Family star, 18, wore a long-sleeved burgundy top that showed her bra along with a pair of light-wash denim One Teaspoon Bad Seed Bandits Shorts and nude platform peep-toe Christian Louboutin pumps. As for glam, she matched her lipstick to her top, choosing a glossy dark red lip to complement her dewy, bronzed face. “#ootd💃🏽,” she captioned a January 10 Instagram from the neck down, tagging her close friend Jessie Berg.

That same day, the Safelight star shared shots of her recent vacation in Bora Bora, where she wore a black thong swimsuit with a low back. "Y'all there are stingrays in the water 😯,” the actress captioned. And on January 6, she posted a shot alongside Berg in which the duo flaunted their backsides in thong bottom bikinis. “🏝your favorite wives in paradise🏝,” she wrote.

If her Instagram isn’t enough of an indication, Winter has learned how to embrace and love her curves throughout the years. "Working with Sofia Vergara and growing up with her was great, because she was, you know, a really amazing, curvy role model for me," she told The Cut of her Modern Family costar. "She helped me learn to accept the way I looked and love it and dress for it, and feel good about myself."

