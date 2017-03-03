AKM-GSI

No way she's slipping by! Taking advantage of the end of L.A.'s rainy days, Ariel Winter left the Doheny Room in West Hollywood on Thursday, March 2, clad in quite the ensemble.

The Modern Family actress, 19, who's a big champion of embracing your curves, wore a risqué ivory slip dress teamed with thigh-high beige suede boots. (You can't wear those in a deluge!) She added a shimmering choker, and finished with a half-up hairstyle and a red statement lip.

Winter, who's currently dating Levi Meaden, made sure to share a pic from her night out on the town via her Instagram page, posing with her friend Jessie Berg while rocking a leopard filter. Naturally, she captioned the snap with the "🐯" emoji.

Earlier that day, Winter, who voices Disney's Sofia the First, shared a career milestone: having her latest film, Dog Years, with Burt Reynolds, make it into the Tribeca Film Festival.

"BURT WE DID IT!!!!!" she gushed via Instagram. "I’m beyond excited and proud to announce that my film Dog Years will be premiering at the 2017 @Tribeca Film Festival! I can’t wait for you to see it at #Tribeca2017. @adam_rifkin THANK YOU for allowing me to play Lil and thank you to EVERYONE involved for the incredible experience of making this movie. To the cast and crew, I love you!!!! A special shout out to the INCREDIBLE Burt Reynolds...I'm the luckiest girl in the world to know you and have worked with you. F--k yeah!!!!!! ❤😍"

