Nothing is off limits! Despite her busy schedule in the modeling world, Ashley Graham found some free time to answer a series of rapid-fire queries for Vogue's 73 Questions video.

Clad in a silk blue robe, the 28-year-old supermodel, who has been a vocal advocate for body diversity, took Vogue through her Brooklyn apartment, where she demonstrated her best runway strut in her bedroom. She revealed that she begins each morning by hitting the snooze button on her alarm (sometimes more than once).



Graham then enjoys a lactose-free breakfast — which, "on a good day," consists of two sunny-side up eggs, toast, avocado and hash browns — before slipping into a white sweater and leather leggings, a chic look inspired by her fashion icon, Kim Kardashian. "Curvy girls can pull off any look. It's what we do," she said.

The brunette bombshell also admitted that being a model isn't as easy as it may look. "Celebrities and editors are all in the audience," she explained. "You cannot look at them. You have to stay focused."

During the tour, Graham said she's sick of the term "plus-size" and that every woman should own a bra. "Duh," she added. "If your girls aren't high and lifted, what else is?"

As for what you'll never find in her purse? "Lint," Graham dished, explaining that she cleans her bag out every night.

