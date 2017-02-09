Warm it up Kris. I'm about to. 🖤 A photo posted by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:44pm PST

Double duty! Ashley Tisdale debuted a milk-chocolate brunette hair color and an asymmetrical lob haircut on Wednesday, February 8.



The High School Musical alum, 31, unveiled her fresh color and chop, courtesy of celeb stylist Kristin Ess, via Instagram. "It's a new dawn. It's a new day. It's a new life. And I'm feelin good. ✂️," Tisdale captioned the profile shot that showcased her new 'do (and a fierce studded moto jacket).



Simultaneously, Ess, who also works with Lauren Conrad and Jenna Dewan Tatum, shared the same snap with the pep talk/note, "Warm it up Kris. I'm about to."



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Previously, the Young & Hungry producer rocked dark-blonde hair with lighter ends that reached past her collarbone (as seen in the pic with BFF Vanessa Hudgens above).

While Tisdale is going darker for the season, a classic move, many Hollywood ladies are going lighter and brighter. In fact, in the past two weeks alone, Katy Perry, Allison Williams and Olivia Wilde proved their blonde ambition by debuting flaxen tresses.



Are you pondering a major hair makeover? Which way would you rather go, light or dark? Tweet your thoughts to @UsWeeklyStylish!

