Glow baby, glow! Ashley Tisdale gave Us all beauty envy when she stepped out on Tuesday, August 8, sporting the perfect (and simplest) summer accessory: glowing skin.



GLOW @ashleytisdale ☀️We Decided To Go With A Summery Bronzey Glow Because Its So HOT In LA At The Moment! Hair By @laurapolko Makeup By @patrickta Assisted By @jentiosecomakeup Styled By @danigerous Some Products Used Were @marcbeauty Coconut Bronzer And @lamer Body Glow Full Breakdown Soon On My App Flawless! A post shared by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Aug 8, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta posted a boomerang to his Instagram of the High School Musical star, 32, shimmying in a sultry, fitted white strapless dress with a keyhole cutout and bows at the bodice and waist.

“GLOW @ashleytisdale ☀️We Decided To Go With A Summery Bronzey Glow Because Its So HOT In LA At The Moment! Hair By @laurapolko Makeup By @patrickta Assisted By @jentiosecomakeup Styled By @danigerous,” Ta captioned the post.

While the dress was indeed white hot, it was Tisdale’s glow that was the real scene-stealer. Not only did her face have a gorgeous sheen, but her limbs did too, prompting Us all to want to steal the instantly perfecting and slimming look for ourselves.

In the comments of the boomerang, Ta explained that Tisdale’s glowing complexion was created with Marc Jacobs Beauty Coconut Gel Highlighter. Additionally, the sexy sheen on her limbs was the result of slathering on La Mer The Glowing Body Oil.

The faux-glow technique instantly perfects the body and tones the limbs and it is also convenient for warmer weather. With dewy skin, you don’t have to fight against the heat to stay matte — your glow will only be enhanced by a balmy climate. Plus, a trick like this is so simple, you don’t need a famous makeup artist to create your sexy date night look.

Tell Us: Would you use shimmering body products to make your limbs look more toned?

