INSTARimages.com

Check her out! Audrina Patridge is the latest celebrity to provide that gingham bikinis are the hottest swim trend of the summer.

The Hills alum, 32, who recently launched her own swimwear line, was spotted splashing around on Miami on Wednesday, July 26, in a super cute mismatched two-piece from her own collection. She wore a high-waisted navy and white gingham bikini bottom from her Prey Swim line that had cutouts and a tie in the back. The reality star paired it with an unexpected pick: a solid yellow strapless bikini top. She accessorized with oversized cateye sunglasses with reflective lenses, and wore her long, chestnut beach waves down.

But Patridge isn't the first star to rock this retro swim trend. In June, Kendall Jenner posted an Instagram of herself wearing a black-and-white gingham two-piece. The 21-year-old model wore the bathing suit under a cropped white T-shirt and opted for no pants.

🍕🍕🍕 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Also in on the super cute summer style: Olivia Culpo! In May, the 2012 Miss Universe, 25, shared a snap on Instagram of herself wearing a gingham bikini. The suit, which is from swimwear brand Montce, has a super high-waisted bottom, which drew attention to Culpo's killer legs. The bikini top had capped sleeves and a sweet tie in the front.

This bikini is my favorite 😍👙😍👙 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 18, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

"This bikini is my favorite," Culpo captioned the May 18 Instagram post.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.