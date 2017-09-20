Fresh off CoverGirl’s announcement that Insecure star Issa Rae was joining the brand, the cosmetics giant has announced that there is another new CoverGirl coming to town: Ayesha Curry.

CoverGirl announced the news in a statement via publicist: “Ayesha’s joyful energy, big personality, and strong viewpoints and perspectives on the world around her embody CoverGirl’s philosophy of empowering women to fearlessly and relentlessly pursue their passions and boldly express themselves to the world.”

Feeling blessed and grateful. 🙏🏽 Still such a dream. So happy I can finally tell everyone!!! @covergirl #COVERGIRLMADE A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

The Ayesha’s Home Kitchen host released a statement about her latest role via press release. “My philosophy is all about seeking joy and creating balance in life. I've shared a lot about how I do this with food, family and faith, and now - through my partnership with CoverGirl — I want to share how makeup helps create those moments of happiness, confidence and self-expression," said Curry.

For her first role as the newest CoverGirl, Curry will be starring in the campaign for the soon-to-be-launched Peacock Flare Mascara. According to the brand, the new mascara is said to deliver super dark, fanned out lashes in only two coats for instant drama and glamour.

Peacock Flare Mascara will be available for sale nationwide starting in November.

Tell Us: Are you excited about the latest editions to the CoverGirl family?

