Sure, Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay gets to be wooed by a slew of handsome, successful men — but all the amazing clothes she gets to wear are making Us even more jealous!



Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty

Ahead of the season 13 premiere May 22, the 30-year-old lawyer's style game is already off to a great start. In her official Bachelorette portrait, revealed on Wednesday, April 19, the Dallas, Texas, native wore a custom chiffon and tulle gown by Randi Rahm. The designer's inspiration for this maxi stunner with a tied back? A red rose, of course!

While the scarlet number is a custom design, it'll eventually be available in white as part of Rahm's upcoming bridal collection.

It's not the first time the third-place finisher on Nick Viall's season of the ABC hit has made an entrance in red. On night one of season 21 of The Bachelor, Lindsay made quite an impression in an asymmetrical one-shoulder red lace dress. In fact, Viall, 36, awarded her the highly coveted first impression rose. Think the dress had anything to do with that?!

Getty Images

OK, maybe not, but we're sure Lindsay's exuding confidence did, which may have been elevated by the fact that she knew she looked 100. We can't wait to see what she shows up in next!

Season 13 of The Bachelorette premieres May 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC

