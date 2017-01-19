Catwalking/Getty (2)

Still feeling the Bern! At Milan Fashion Week, Balenciaga’s fall 2017 collection had a major dose of American inspiration courtesy of former Democratic presidential nominee Bernie Sanders. The line debuted bomber jackets and blanket scarves that featured emblems very similar to Sanders’ 2016 red, white, and blue campaign logo.

A photo posted by Nicola Baldacci (@nicolabaldacci) on Jan 18, 2017 at 5:34am PST

Designer Demna Gvasalia mimicked Sanders’ wavy serif font underlined with waves, imprinting their goods with a Balenciaga 2017 logo. Other facets of the collection also served as indirect nods to the Vermont senator’s style with button-downs, boxy blazers, ties and overcoats.

A photo posted by Helen Seamons (@helenseamons) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:22am PST

While Sanders, who lost the Democratic primary to Hillary Clinton in June 2016, hasn’t responded to Balenciaga’s designs just yet, we’re still seeing plenty of the senator on the political front. On Tuesday, January 17, he attended the confirmation hearing of Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of education, and pressed the billionaire heiress on whether she’d landed the job because of her family’s contributions to the Republican party. And on Thursday, January 19, Sanders grilled former Texas governor Rick Perry (who has been picked to lead the department of energy) and tried to get him to admit climate change is a “global crisis.”



