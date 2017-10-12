Beauty and basketball! Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada is a slam-dunk when it comes to the beauty department. The reality star opened up to Us Weekly about her Jennifer Lopez beauty crush, advice for busy moms on the go and the products she will never leave home without. Watch the video above!

Her Quick Get-Ready Strategy

The reality star is busy juggling her two kids, Shaniece Hairston, 24, and Carl Leo Crawford, 3, and says that moms that are looking for a quick beauty routine only need “a little tinted moisturizer from Laura Mercier,” Tarte Shape Tape concealer, mascara and lip gloss. Lozada told Us, “It will take you ten minutes and you will look amazing.”

Products She Won’t Leave Home Without

The model always makes sure she has her hair, skin and lips covered. To avoid “crunchy, curly hair,” Lozada uses a product line called Curls and for her pucker, lipstick from Buxom, a brand she calls “one of my favorites.”

As for skin, it’s all about Lancer. “His moisturizer is amazing, his exfoliant is amazing. It’s not too harsh on your face.”

Her Beauty Icon: Jennifer Lopez

It’s safe to say that Lozada, 41, has a beauty crush on Lopez. She told Us, “I like that she just looks so naturally fit. She’s aging gracefully and her skin looks amazing. I mean have you seen her abs? Like, hello, you had twins. She needs to tell us what her beauty secret is.”

How She Keeps Her Chest Perky

When it comes to the best beauty advice Lozada says its starts where she sleeps.

“Sleep with a sports bra on. I wear a sports bra every night, it may not be the sexiest thing, but it is what it is,” Lozada told Us. “I've had two kids and they still look snatched.”

To find out more of Lozada’s beauty secrets, watch the video above!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!