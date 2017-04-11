The Beauty Secret Ireland Baldwin Learned From Mom Kim Basinger

"I've learned about beauty from my mom — everything from putting on lipstick to how to wash your face," model Ireland Baldwin tells Stylish of her famous mother, Kim Basinger. "My mom would only let me buy cruelty-free brands and makeup that was not tested on animals." As she has grown up, the 21-year-old actress hasn't strayed far from her beauty ethos. Baldwin recently partnered with Too Faced Cosmetics to launch its summer 2017 collection, which comes out this month.

“I wanted Ireland as our summer model because there’s a cool thing about celebrities from the '80s and their children coming up as the next generation of celebs. Her mother is an iconic natural beauty who is powerful, sexy, smart, southern and very American. Her father is Alec Baldwin, the funny, charming and talented actor," says Jerrod Blandino, cofounder of Too Faced. "Ireland is a very modern version of all of that gorgeous talent. She’s a California kid living in Orange County, which is very much who we are. She is glamorous and global, smart, talented and strong — living an amazing and fabulous life that is the Too Faced dream."

Read on for more of our interview with Baldwin below!

Stylish: Who is your beauty and style icon?

Baldwin: My mom in the '80s and '90s. When I think of my mom from this era, I think of her always having crazy lip colors on. I also remember the Twiggy-style mascara on her bottom lashes. She loved to wear purple eyeshadow. Cindy Crawford would always wear purple and pastel colors, and my mom was the same.

Courtesy Too Faced

Stylish: What are your go-to makeup products for summer?

Baldwin: I love the Too Faced summer collection — the Natural Love eyeshadow collection and the Love Light highlighters are amazing (above). I was obsessing over my lips! I had Lip Injection Glossy layered over Melted Matte lipstick and I was freaking out over how plump and perfect my lips looked!

Stylish: Are you traveling at all this summer? What do you pack in your suitcase?

Baldwin: I'm going to travel wherever my boyfriend [Noah Schweizer] has to go for surf contests! I love Mikoh swimwear. I don't wear hats, but Billabong and Volcom make the best beach coverups, and I always bring a pair of Sonix sunglasses. My makeup is very subtle in the summer — some waterproof mascara and bronzer, that's it!

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!