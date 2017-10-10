Bella Hadid/Snapchat

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! At least that seems to be Bella Hadid’s motto. The model turned 21 on Monday, October 9, and celebrated the milestone by sharing a photo of herself wearing a thong while posing in a bathtub on her Instagram story.



The pic appeared to be from a photo shoot, but she did actually put on clothes for her birthday party that night. The birthday girl stepped out in New York City wearing a black satin Dolce & Gabbana dress and high ponytail (another trend!) for a family dinner. Her 22-year-old sister Gigi Hadid was by her side for the big night, and chose a powder blue Pamella Roland corset and high waisted pants. Gigi’s lingerie-inspired ensemble also had a peekaboo element, as she showed off her abs in the sheer top.



BACKGRID

The stylish sisters’ mother, Yolanda Hadid, and their father, Mohamaed Hadid, were also in attendance for the intimate dinner. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared an Instagram story as she presented Bella with a cake full of candles and a kiss while guests sang to “Happy Birthday” to her. “I pray that each day, love, health and happiness comes your way… #myforeverbabygirl #HBD,” she captioned the sweet video.



Gigi also shared a touching tribute to her younger sister on social media, writing, “HAPPY 21st BIRTHDAY MY ANGELIC SISTER @BELLAHADID !!! 🍼💕 There are no words for how much I love you. You know I've been trying to protect u from the world since day one, 🤣 and 21 years later u comfort and inspire me more than you'll ever know. You have always marched to your own drum, and you make me so so proud. You are loving, kind, driven, perseverant, and forever cool af. 👑 You have a power to empathize with everyone & love always, and you make so many people happy in doing so! 🦋 So excited to celebrate tonight - Cheers to YOU Bella Kai Kai ⚡️⚡️🍸 I LOVE U MY LIL SISSYPOP.”



The Hadid ladies certainly aren’t shy about showing skin. Yolanda, 53, posed in a thong while going on a sunrise swim in Germany on July 25.



