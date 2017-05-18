Bella Hadid Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes Two Years in a Row

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Deja vu much? Bella Hadid dominated the red carpet at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 17, in a beautiful Alexandre Vauthier silk gown. This is the model’s second consecutive year attending the festival, and she mimicked her risky choice of sporting a high-slit cut gown. And just like last year, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock; Splash News Online

As Hadid, 20, made her way along the red carpet at the Ismael's Ghosts screening with dad Mohamed Hadid, her pale pink gown with plunging sweetheart neckline didn't quite stay in place. The result? The stunner exposed her undergarments.

The same thing happened to her exactly one year ago during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival as she entered the screening for The Unknown Girl. Hadid, in a memorable red halter Alexandre Vauthier gown also with a high-slit and plunging neckline, suffered the same malfunction.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Perhaps, third time's the charm?



