Simply stunning! Bella Hadid is serving flawless face in her first-ever Dior Beauty campaign, which just landed on Wednesday, March 1.

The younger of the supermodel Hadid sisters, 20, works a fierce smoky eye, trendy blue eyeliner (even cooler that it's on her lower lids) and, of course, the lushest of lashes for Dior's Diorshow Pump'n'Volume mascara. Her raven tresses are slicked back in the popular faux-wet style, and she's wearing a black bustier top with scalloped edges.

As for Hadid's reaction to seeing the stunner of an ad? Totally in awe. "Wow GOOD MORNING!!! @diormakeup 💋💋💋," Hadid started her emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, March 1. "My first official Dior Beauty campaign! This is such a crazy, magical, massive honor for me to work for such an iconic brand that I have wanted to be a part of my entire life!!! I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child!!! I am still in shock! ❤❤ Thank you @diormakeup @jeromepulis @fannybourdettedonon @imgmodels @annemarieleonie @julienclisson @yolanda.hadid and the one and only @peterphilipsmakeup !!! 💄💄💄 #DIOR."

And the social media queen, who also poses for Fendi, Moschino and Tag Heuer, isn't the only Dior model with a fresh campaign! Right before the Oscars, Dior Beauty dropped its new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick campaign with Jennifer Lawrence, featuring the Oscar-winning actress testing the bright shades in a pop-perfect diner. Check it out in all its pink perfection above!

