Can’t retouch this! Bella Thorne stripped down and posed totally naked for GQ Mexico, but surprisingly, she asked for no retouching.



The Famous in Love actress took to her Instagram on Thursday, September 28 to explain her unusual request. “I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human,” the 19-year-old explained. “You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees. Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted. honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's ok.”

“As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching,” Thorne continued. “Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But f—k it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not F—KING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL. So hip hop your asses over the fence and GET OVER IT.”



Behind the scenes of my gq cover 😫😍 pic.twitter.com/gjZaNmvTuP — bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 28, 2017

Let’s be real: she looks pretty perfect in this picture and in a behind the scenes video she shared from the set dancing in lingerie to Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab.” But we totally respect Bella for being honest about having insecurities and the unrealistic standards that Hollywood can sometimes portray. It’s refreshing to know that even celebs don’t always feel super confident about themselves. Stars — they’re just like Us!



