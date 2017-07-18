This Snow White Beauty Collection Is the Stuff Dreams Are Made Of

Get one step closer to feeling like a princess. Disney and Besame Cosmetics previewed a new collaboration at the Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. The line, called “Snow White, the 1937 Collection," will include palettes, lipsticks and a hand mirror. The collection will be available this fall.



Beseame announced the collaboration via Instagram June 15: "We are beyond thrilled to announce this! Our Disney Snow White The 1937 Collection. Coming this Fall 2017. #besamecosmeticsanddisneysnowwhite.”

But it’s the caption one makeup artist who attended D23, Laksari Mahadewi, gave her shot of the collection she posted to Instagram that really got the buzz started. She wrote of the line “[The] whole thing will be out late Sept 2017 and will consist of eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, cream rouges, powder and lip balms. The collection is handpicked from the original colors used [in] the animation plates and full of historical references from the animation itself.”

Seriously this collection is MAGIC!!!! @besamecosmetics + @disney = DREAM COME TRUE!! #d23expo #besamecosmetics #disney #snowwhite A post shared by Erika Reno (@erikareno_artistry) on Jul 14, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Makeup artist Erika Reno also took to the social site to show off some of the rosy lipstick shades.

Another Instagram user showed a shot of the palette, stating the retail price will be $68.



It will be a dream come true for Snow White fans who will surely be whistling while they do the "work" of putting on their makeup.



