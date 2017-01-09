The prettiness never ends! After stunning Us on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8, in Beverly Hills, the stars took a quick beat and did it again — this time at the afterparties.



In fact, some of our best dressed ladies — including Nina Dobrev and Kendall Jenner — didn't even attend the Golden Globes. They saved their finest for the night's biggest bashes, and it certainly paid off! Scroll to see Stylish's picks for the best dressed stars at the Golden Globes afterparties.



Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries alum vamped it up (pun intended) in a ruby-red Zac Posen dress. She teamed it with a perfectly matched scarlet statement lip and Hearts on Fire jewelry.

Diane Kruger

The Infiltrator actress shimmered in a purple sequined Nina Ricci dress, paired with Swarovski baubles.



Kendall Jenner



The Estée Lauder brand ambassador popped in a burnt orange Paule Ka stunner, complete with complementary pointed-toe pumps.



Zoey Deutch



The Why Him? actress looked lovely in an embellished Fausto Puglisi number boasting a touch of the same hue as Jenner's dress.



Lea Michele



The Scream Queens actress shined in a lavender Emanuel Ungaro piece, styled with Charlotte Olympia shoes.



Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory actress donned a plunging, beaded Tommy Hilfiger gown, which she accessorized with a matching silver clutch (and her handsome beau, Karl Cook).



