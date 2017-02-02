Beyonce/Instagram

Did we miss the hint? With great fanfare, Beyoncé announced that she's pregnant — with twins! — on Wednesday, February 1, via Instagram, but according to the Beyhive, she's been trying to tell us since Christmas!



Almost as soon as the "Formation" singer, 35, announced her big news, the hive scoured her Instagram page and reexamined this video (below), which she posted on December 17. In it, the powerhouse, who already shares daughter Blue Ivy, 5, with husband Jay Z, models a blue suede jitrois minidress with silver antlers while flashing the peace sign — or, perhaps, the number two.



A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:05pm PST

Even better? Beyoncé can be seen holding her stomach in one of the shots, then making a heart with her hands in another, all while posing in front of the world's most fabulous purple-themed tree.



@MakaylaMashelle sis she been told us pic.twitter.com/NJebBJeXkT — head captain bih (@indaydaqueen) February 1, 2017

But according to one eagle-eyed fan, the hinting goes back even further than the holidays. In response to a girl tweeting, "BEYONCÉ TOLD US AND WE DIDN'T EVEN CATCH THE HINT," the fan quipped, "sis she been told us." Her evidence? A snap of Beyoncé flashing two bejeweled fingers while traveling with Jay and Blue back in July. (Of course, if she was pregnant in July, she'd be due pretty soon, so we're not so convinced on this one.)



Do you think Beyonce's been hinting at her twins news for months? Tell Us by tweeting with @UsWeekly!



