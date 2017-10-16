Courtesy Beyonce.com

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter are becoming wedding guest regulars! Recently, Bey, Blue and Jay-Z hit up New Orleans nuptials where 5-year-old Blue Ivy donned a $5,000 children’s couture dress, and Queen Bey just showed off new pics from yet another wedding, the ceremony for her creative director Todd Tourso.



Although the wedding took place in Aspen back in August, it seems the October 7 wedding brought up the memory because Bey just posted clips and photos from the event. What we now about the their style choices for the late-summer event: Carter girls dressed to impress for the occasion, naturally. Jay-Z’s wife rocked a black Gucci minidress with ruffles and white cuffs and black pumps from D Squared. The “Formation” singer also added huge dangling hoop earrings by Alessandro Rich and Gucci sunglasses with rhinestones. The mother of three wore her hair natural and curly and kept her makeup minimal.

Blue Ivy opted for a teal dress that was perfect to twirl in and sported long braids. Bey and Blue did a mother daughter dance as well as the choreography to “Single Ladies” with other wedding guests. They also hit up the photo booth together.



Eagle eyed fans may notice that something was missing from the 36-year-old singer’s ensemble: she wasn’t wearing her engagement or wedding ring. Although Bey went ringless, she did post a photo that showed off her matching ring finger tattoos with her rapper husband, who did not appear to be in attendance. Her newest tattoo of three small dots (which many people think symbolizes her three children) was also visible in the photo.



Perhaps Jay-Z was busy babysitting twins Rumi and Sir, who they welcomed in June?