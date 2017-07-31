INSTARimages.com

Here at Stylish, we love a good bargain item — especially if it's a wardrobe staple. In that sense, Blake Lively and Rachel Bilson are just like Us. Both ladies own a pair of the same super affordable Old Navy jeans!

The jeans in question are Old Navy's Rockstar pants. The skinny bottoms, which come in a variety of colors and washes, all retail for under $50 (there are a variety of prices due to different styles being on sale).

Lively, 29, wore Old Navy's Rockstar 24/7 jeans on a Sunday, July 30, outing in Long Island, New York. The actress paired the hip-hugging dark-wash denim — currently available for 40 percent off the $40 price tag on oldnavy.com — with a chic, white button-down blouse and studded black sandals. While strolling with her sister Robin, she wore her flowing blonde locks down with a side part, and didn't have much makeup on. She carried a royal blue Fendi studded shoulder bag and had on two necklaces by Jennifer Meyer.

David Sparks/startraksphoto.com

The next day, Bilson, 35, went for a walk in Beverly Hills while wearing a lighter version of the same pair of jeans. The Nashville actress was also sporting a simple gray T-shirt and peep-toe shoes. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a pair of hoop earrings.

In our humble opinion, both ladies completely nailed the casual wardrobe staple, but we want to know how you feel. Did Lively or Bilson wear Old Navy's Rockstar jeans best? Tell Us by voting in our poll below!

