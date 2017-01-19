Blake Lively is officially back in the game. The Shallows actress stole the show at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday, January 18, in a flirty beaded mini just four months after welcoming her second child, daughter Inez.



While accepting the award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress for her performance in The Shallows, the Gossip Girl alum, 29, showed off her toned legs and trim mid section in the mini Elie Saab LBD, which featured a sheer mid panel and long beaded fringe throughout. Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was seemingly back at home with Inez and their eldest daughter, James, 2.



Lively accessorized with black and gold lace-up pumps and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. She kept her hair simple and wore it down, showing off her shiny postpartum locks.

"Thank you @lorealmakeup @kristoferbuckle @rodortega4hair @lorealhair for making me look like I slept more than 2 hours last night. #breastfeedingmama," she captioned a selfie shared to Instagram showing her with her glam squad ahead of the awards show.

During her acceptance speech, Lively gave a shout-out to girl power, recalling her childhood dream of wanting to meet the Spice Girls.

"What was so neat about them is that they were all so distinctly different," she explained while onstage. "And they were women, and they owned who they were. And that was my first introduction into girl power … When you guys voted for this, you didn't just vote for women or me, but you voted for girl power. So thank you! Thank you! It's true! And men voted for girl power too, and you guys are awesome for doing that. So thank you for sending a message to Hollywood — that people want to hear stories about women."



Lively ended her speech sharing her mother’s advice that “no one can limit you.”

