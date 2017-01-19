Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Bronze goddess! Blake Lively stunned at the 2017 People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, January 18, in L.A. — and we're not just talking about her post-baby body in that beaded Elie Saab mini. We're also swooning over the 29-year-old Age of Adaline actress' copper smoky eye.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Inspired by the Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress award winner's flirty ensemble, celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle tells Stylish, "We went very fashion-forward for this look with a burnt sienna smoky eye that really made her green eyes pop. We gave her the glam without competing with her amazing dress."



Buckle, who also works with Mariah Carey and Jessica Chastain, created the look by mixing all four shades in the L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Pocket Palette Eye Shadow in Boudoir Charme quad ($10, lorealparisusa.com). (Lively is an ambassador for the brand.) He swiped the lighter shades at the inner corners of her eyes and the darker shades at the creases. He also added a touch of the copper hue near her brow bone "for a structured look."



After that, the makeup artist lined Lively's eyes with the brand's Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner in Black ($9, lorealparisusa.com), staying close to her top lash line. He then finished with a generous coating of L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara ($7, lorealparisusa.com) on both her top and bottom lashes.



As for Lively's lush brows? Buckle filled in any small gaps with L'Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Frame & Set pomade makeup ($13, lorealparisusa.com), then spritzed a bit of Elnett hairspray on the spoolie to set them in place.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



